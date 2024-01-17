UP Govt Organizes Pharma Conclave In Hyderabad To Attract Investments In Healthcare & Pharma Sectors

(MENAFN- KNN India)

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (KNN)

The Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP) has announced the organisation of a 'Pharma Conclave,' in collaboration with industry associations for Thursday, January 18, 2024, in Hyderabad.

This event is a proactive move aimed at stimulating investments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

The primary objective of the 'Pharma Conclave' is to create a platform that sensitises industry stakeholders to the various incentives outlined in the state government's industrial policy and the recently unveiled incentives included in Pharmaceutical Policy 2023.

These include a 15 per cent capital subsidy, a decade-long 100 per cent electricity duty exemption, a 50 per cent capital interest loan subsidy, incentives for waste management.

A complete 100 per cent stamp duty exemption and Research and Development (R&D) incentives are also provided.

The event will particularly focus on opportunities in pharmaceutical research and manufacturing, shedding light on the upcoming Pharma Park in Lalitpur district and other industrial parks across the state.

Anticipated to draw distinguished leaders from the pharmaceutical industry in Hyderabad, the 'Pharma Conclave' will serve as a forum for expressing expectations from UP government.

With the participation of industry leaders, regulatory authorities and other stakeholders, the emphasis will be on fostering a collaborative approach towards boosting the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

GoUP has strategically enlisted industry experts as Brand Ambassadors for the Pharma Sector in Southern India, aiming to attract the right investments.

This move underscores the government's commitment to the pharmaceutical, generic medicines, and medical devices industries.

(KNN Bureau)