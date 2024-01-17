Hang Lung Collaborates With The Hang Lung Center For Real Estate At Tsinghua University To Hold The Sustainability In Real Estate Conference 2023

Mr. Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee (second right), Professor Yang Bin, Vice President of Tsinghua University and Joint Director of the Management Committee of The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University (second left), Professor Liu Hongyu, Deputy Director of the Management Committee of The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University (first left), and Professor Wu Jing, Director of The Hang Lung Center for Real Estate at Tsinghua University (first right)

Mr. Adriel Chan, Vice Chair of Hang Lung Properties and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee, delivers an opening speech at the Sustainability in Real Estate Conference 2023 cum Annual Research Results Announcement

The seven teachers who received funding from the inaugural“Sustainable Real Estate Scheme” present their research findings at the Sustainability in Real Estate Conference, which attracted the participation of Tsinghua University teachers, students, alumni, and experts in the real estate industry