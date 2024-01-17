(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) In 2024, the stores will introduce new eye services HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 January 2024 - Suavislash's high-quality eyelash services have led the brand to receive numerous awards in the beauty industry in recent years. These include the Sassy Best Of Hong Kong Reader Awards in 2019, the PRESTIGE "Beauty & Wellness Awards" for Best Lash Treatment in 2020. Last year, they were awarded the "Best Eyelash Salon Award" and " Beauty & Wellness Awards " The Best Eyelash Extension. JESSICA is a highly authoritative media outlet in the Asian fashion and beauty industry with over 20 years of history. Winning awards from online voting and local professional beauty organizations enhance consumer confidence in the brand's quality.









Suavislash has been honored with the "Best Eyelash Salon Award" and " Beauty & Wellness Awards " in the 2023 "Jessica" Beauty Awards in Hong Kong.

Establishing Asian laboratory to develop durable eyelash products for Hong Kong customers



The Suavislash team traveled to Japan years ago to develop durable eyelash products tailored for Hong Kong customers. They successfully established a beauty products development center in Japan, hiring local professional research team to collaborate on creating eyelash products and adhesives suitable for Hong Kong's climate. The eyelash products provided in their three local stores, including eyelash extension glue and synthetic lash strips, are among the latest research achievements of the brand. The self-developed eyelash extension glue is less sensitive and less irritating than other adhesive on the market, significantly improving the durability and firmness of eyelash extensions while being gentle on the skin and natural lashes. The lightweight synthetic lashes developed by the brand offer more flexibility and lower weight compared to ready-made false lashes on the market, providing customers with a "completely natural feel" after eyelash extensions and reducing the burden on natural lashes. Thanks to the brand's research achievements and understanding of the market needs, the brand's self-developed eyelash products are popular among local and international peers. In addition to Hong Kong, local eyelash shops in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, and other locations have been purchasing their products regularly. The brand also stated that they have noticed the drastic changes in the climate and seasonal cycles in Hong Kong in recent years. This year, they will intensify their research and development efforts, aiming to develop the next generation of eyelash products that are more suitable for the Hong Kong climate.



Setting up three specialized stores, creating high-privacy spaces, and providing professional eyelash services.



In recent years, the brand has invested millions in opening three specialized eyelash stores in Tsim Sha Tsui K11 Mall, Lan Kwai Fong in Central, and Landmark in Central, catering to different privacy needs. The K11 and Lan Kwai Fong stores (Suavis Lash Bar) are designed with simplicity and elegance, emphasizing a high-end fashion sense with a black and white color theme. The flagship concept store at Landmark (Suavislash Couture) is positioned with elegance and sophistication, It features two spacious eyelash treatment areas, accommodating only one client at a time to ensure a higher level of privacy. The eyelash styles offered at The Landmark flagship store are slightly different, providing a broader selection that caters to customers with a more refined taste in eyelash styles.



The eyelash services at Suavislash are provided by FEA certified professional eyelash stylists, garnering praise and recognition from satisfied customers



The brand has been focusing on providing professional Japanese-style eyelash services, emphasizing the use of professional eyelash techniques by employees to make customers "stand out" with different looks. All eyelash stylists at Suavislash undergo formal training in authentic Japanese eyelash techniques, obtaining certification as professional eyelash artists from the Japanese FEA. They also need to undergo at least six months of internal training before providing services to customers.



Customizing eyelash styles based on customer eye shapes, introducing European eye-tightening treatment in 2024



Suavislash aims to give special meaning to each pair of eyelashes which they served, offering one-on-one customized eyelash design services. Eyelash stylists customize unique eyelash styles based on the contours and personalities of customers' eyes. In addition to personalized eyelash design services, Suavislash offers a variety of self-created eyelash styles for customers to choose. This includes popular styles like Classic, Mix, Volume, Portrait, and more. Recently, the store at K11 has introduced a brand-new eye-tightening beauty device from Europe, aiming to address issues such as sagging under-eye bags, wrinkles, puffiness, muscle laxity, and more for customers.



Suavislash has always been loved by female customers



Over the years, the brand has received support from numerous local celebrities, including international Miss Chinese International winners Kelly Cheung Hei Man and Eliza Sam Lai Heung, as well as international models, Jessica C and Cara G, who are long-term patrons of Suavislash. The brand stated that customer traffic has exceeded 100,000 visits, with 99.8% of customers repeatedly visiting Suavislash multiple times.







Hashtag: #Suavislash

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. <

MENAFN17012024003551001712ID1107735471