You Can Now Apply For The Pennsylvania Rebate Program To Get $1,000

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Pennsylvanians can now apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PRTT) program, which can give them up to $1,000. Eligible older adults and those with disabilities are being encouraged to apply for the Pennsylvania rebate program . The income limit of the PRTT program has been increased to cover more people.

PRTT program: what has changed?

On Tuesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the opening of Pennsylvania's Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. Gov. Shapiro stressed that the income limit of the program has been raised to $45,000, and it is now equal for both homeowners and renters.

Now, almost 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians will benefit from the PRTT program. The program covers Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older, widows and widowers aged 50 and older, and adults with disabilities.

“I've traveled all across the Commonwealth, and I've heard firsthand from seniors who told me we need to do more to help them keep up with rising prices,” Gov. Shapiro said, adding,“....my Administration brought together folks on both sides of the aisle to expand this tax rebate to an additional 175,000 Pennsylvanians.”

Gov. Shapiro signed the legislation into law last year. It is the first time since 2006 that the program's income limits have been raised. Also, the maximum rebate available now is $1,000, up from $650 previously. The lottery proceeds will be used to fund the PRTT program.

Additionally, the program's income limit is now tied to the cost of living to ensure the general increase in price level doesn't disqualify current recipients.

“We made sure that your Social Security check going up wasn't going to knock you out in the future from getting your property tax relief,” Gov. Shapiro said.

The Shapiro administration says the PRTT program used to deliver 600,000 rebates annually, but in recent years, only about 430,000 rebates have been sent due to the unchanging income limits.

How to apply for the Pennsylvania rebate program

Applicants need to visit myPATH to apply for the Pennsylvania rebate program online. Applying through myPATH gives instant confirmation to applicants that their claim has been successfully filed. Applying for the rebate program is free, but applicants need to reapply every year.

Those who need assistance with the application process can visit the Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators' offices.

The last date to apply for the Pennsylvania rebate program is June 30, while rebates will start going out in July. The state may extend the deadline to December 31 depending on the availability of funds.

Eligible applicants will get a rebate between $380 to $1,000 depending on their income. For instance, those falling in the $0 to $8,000 earning bracket will get $1,000; those with income between $8,001 to $15,000 can get $770; those with income between $15,000 to $18,000 can get $460; while those with income between $18,001 to $45,000 can get $380 in rebate.

Visit the Department of Revenue's website or call 1-888-222-9190 to get more information on the PRTT program.