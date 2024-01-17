Why Modern Saas Businesses Need CPQ Solutions Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Modern business solutions have taken center stage in today's technological world, focusing on transforming how everyone does business in better ways for people, corporations, and the globe.

It is simple for“old-school” businesses to generate a quote. Deals are typically one-and-done, products are identical, and the process is similar for everyone.

A quote, on the other hand, might turn into a logistical headache for a company offering complex SaaS goods. How do you ensure that every product configuration, pricing option, discount, and client data is included every time?

This is where specialized SaaS CPQ software comes into play.

Understanding CPQ software

A quote is one of the first bespoke documents your prospects will get from you. It's an excellent opportunity to leave a lasting impression on potential customers. However, if you're not careful, your well-intentioned salespeople could make a variety of costly mistakes, including:

