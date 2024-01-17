(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Five9 Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Empowering Exceptional Customer and Agent Experiences through its VoiceStream APIs

Five9 VoiceStream solves substantial integration problems and enables a flourishing application diversity.

San Antonio, TX - August 8, 2023 - Frost & Sullivan continuously researches the cloud contact center industry and, based on its most recent findings, recognizes Five9 with the 2023 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award.

Five9 has been a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions for almost 25 years and has consistently placed well on Frost & Sullivan's Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market Radar as one of the most innovative, highest growth providers in North America and Europe.

With its Five9 VoiceStream offering, a forward-thinking set of RESTful application programming interfaces (APIs) that handle real-time audio streams from the contact center, Five9 shows that its focus on trailblazing innovation does not divert attention from developing powerful solutions to practical integration problems. Unsolved, integration problems risk holding back organizations from introducing cutting-edge features, such as real-time speech and sentiment analysis, to enhance the customer experience (CX) significantly.

Five9 VoiceStream enables cloud-to-cloud deployment of third-party applications without requiring time-consuming ad hoc integrations. This is a highly flexible feature within the Five9 platform that improves efficiency, drastically reduces time to revenue and allows users to gain a competitive advantage through better customer engagement.

“Frost & Sullivan's research shows that CX platform providers are increasingly only as competitive as the ecosystem that develops around them. For Five9, which is harnessing its platform to become the anchor point of a significant ecosystem, VoiceStream is a colossal market advantage,” said Alexander Michael, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.

A remarkable application diversity is the main advantage of the many VoiceStream-accredited independent software partners in Five9's ecosystem. Examples of exciting applications enabled by Five9 VoiceStream include an attractive and cost-effective approach to onboarding and training new agents, a sophisticated fraud-reducing voice biometrics solution that authenticates callers without requiring passwords or personal data, and conversational self-service interaction analytics, and agent assistance.

Five9 VoiceStream offers greatly reduced implementation times for new applications. It also lowers the barriers to entry significantly for the ecosystem software partners while boosting productivity and cost effectiveness for end-user organizations.

“VoiceStream-enabled applications, including Five9's own Agent Assist application, have a gigantic value proposition in common, wherein they substantially improve the customer and agent experiences,” noted Michael.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences and empowering agents. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, partners and technology to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. Through this combination, Five9 supports customer needs from Day 1 to forever and delivers on our customer commitment:“We keep our CX promise, so you can keep yours.”

