Mexican Firms Embrace Cloud Services

Mexican businesses have been adopting hybrid/multi-cloud strategies, with 81% of companies choosing to integrate both Public Cloud and at least one of the following options: private hosted, private on-prem, or public cloud node.

Cloud services' public appeal lies in their ability to enhance operational efficiency and automate routine tasks, which resonates with 80% of Mexican respondents. Additionally, 78% of companies highly value the ease of access it provides remote workers.

Many organizations consider the possibility of migrating applications between different cloud services (74%), but a small percentage (22%) follow through with the process. This decision is driven by the need to meet compliance requirements (61%), minimize security risks (61%), improve app availability (64%), and achieve higher sustainability standards (68%).

When it comes to cloud providers, AWS stands out as the preferred choice for 24% of Mexican companies. However, Microsoft Azure takes the lead as the most favored cloud provider overall, with 69% of Mexican cloud-using companies opting for its services. Other players in the market include Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (37%), Google Cloud Platform (36%), and IBM Cloud (30%).

As companies look to invest in technology over the next 12 months, cloud computing is the most favored area, with 42% of companies intending to direct their investments here. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) rank second and third.

Enhancing sales and marketing effectiveness emerges as the top priority for businesses, with 85% of respondents deeming it the most crucial business objective in the region. Following behind is the goal of improving customer experience and satisfaction (82%).

To cope with the complexity of managing digital transformation initiatives, 55% of Mexican companies seek third-party assistance. However, only 15% of companies plan to engage in such services in the next 24 months.

54% of organizations plan to collaborate with third-party service providers to develop or integrate custom applications in the next two years, the highest percentage in the region. The main benefits companies find when engaging with third-party service providers for cloud strategy implementation include an improved ability to provide better service to internal and external customers (72%) and faster delivery times for managed workload functionality (61%).

Looking ahead, 48% of companies expect a slight increase (+1% to +9%) in spending on IT infrastructure, software, and cloud services, while 10% project a more substantial increase (+10% or more).

In conclusion, businesses are embracing hybrid/multi-cloud strategies and prioritizing sales and marketing effectiveness. Cloud computing remains the most significant area of technology investment, closely followed by AI and ML. Public cloud services are favored for their operational efficiency and accessibility, with security concerns mainly influencing the choice of cloud service providers. Companies are also exploring third-party assistance for digital transformation, with an emphasis on enhancing customer service and expediting workload functionality. While growth is the most anticipated economic scenario, companies remain vigilant about potential changes in the economic landscape.

Based in Buenos Aires, Mariano Gimenez is a Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, specializing in cloud computing. Holding a degree in Communication, he has a background that encompasses journalism and marketing.

