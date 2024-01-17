(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Correlate Energy, a publicly traded distributed energy solutions company, has announced one addition to its C-suite team and two additions to its board of directors

Johan Themaat will serve as the company's new CFO, while Dr. Christine Gulbranson and Alina Zagaytova will serve on the board of directors

Correlate's management is confident that these appointments will play a pivotal role in the company's continued success, as well as its commitment to sustainable energy solutions It is also confident that they will help assert the company's position as a leader in the industry, even as it works toward providing clean energy solutions

Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) , a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation, has announced notable additions to its c-suite team, as well as its board of directors. This follows the successful close of the 2023 calendar year and the commencement of what is set to be the company's biggest year yet. Its management is confident that these appointments will play a pivotal role in Correlate's continued success and its commitment to sustainable energy solutions ( ).

Johan Themaat will serve as Correlate's new CFO. He will lend his years of experience, having held key positions and executed integral roles at prominent companies that include, but are not limited to, Mission Energy, NGL Energy Partners, and RBS, among others. Throughout his professional career, Themaat has...

