Tinygemsbreaks GEMXX Corporation (GEMZ) Announces Participation At Sequire Investor Summit In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a leader in the ammolite gemstone mine-to-market segment, will be presenting at this month's Sequire Investor Summit 2024. Sequire Investor Summit: Puerto Rico is slated for Jan. 23–25, 2024, in San Juan. According to the announcement, the three-day event is designed to provide an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies and investors. The event agenda features more than 40 presentations from leading public companies as well as panel discussions and interactive sessions focused on addressing the latest trends and innovations in investor relations and technology. Puerto Rico was chosen as the site because it is home to many family offices, funds and wealthy investors because of its favorable tax benefits, being one of the only places in the world where U.S. citizens can move and pay virtually no federal or state income taxes.“GEMXX Corporation is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees,” said GEMXX president Richard Clowater in the press release.“Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies and investors alike. Our revenue model is perfect for the ever-evolving 'mine to consumer' markets emerging globally.”

https://ibn.fm/Iq8Vu



About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of

top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry.

The company's world-class

gemstone cutters and jewelry

designers are

continuously leading the ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about this company, please visit

.

