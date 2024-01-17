Greenenergybreaks Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB), Solar360 Join Together In 'Disruptive' Proposition To Revolutionize Solar Self-Consumption

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) , a leader in the field of photovoltaic energy storage, is joining with Solar360 in what it calls“a disruptive proposition in the solar photovoltaic self-consumption sector” designed to“maximize user savings and provide energy when it is needed, not just when the sun is shining.” According to the announcement, Turbo Energy will serving as a technology provider and Solar360 will act as an energy services promoter in the strategic alliance. Solar360 will install intelligent batteries produced by Turbo Energy in homes, commercial areas and industries across the country. Called Sunbox, Solar360 has already launched the Turbo Energy product, which is all-in-one device that combines an inverter, battery and software. The device is designed to manage and store photovoltaic energy through a digital platform equipped with artificial intelligence algorithms that maximize energy savings and provide personalized performance for the user. Solar360 is a joint venture of Repsol and Telefónica España that develops the photovoltaic self-consumption business with comprehensive solutions for individual customers, communities of neighbors and companies.“We are delighted that a market leader like Solar360 has chosen our Sunbox device as a distinctive and innovative product for their value proposition,” said Turbo Energy CEO Mariano Soria in the press release.“We are excited about this partnership and believe it will bring value to both sides as well as to a broad variety of consumers.”
About Turbo Energy S.A.
Turbo Energy is a Spanish company focused on being a leader in photovoltaic energy storage technology managed through artificial intelligence (“AI”). The company's goal is to develop innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of AI and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at
