Techmediabreaks IBN's Techmediawire To Serve As Official Newswire For MGS24 Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IBN , a multifaceted communications organization with 60+ brands, today announced that

TechMediaWire

has been designated as the official newswire for the

MGS 24 Summit , hosted by the

Mobile Growth Association . The event, slated to take place in Las Vegas from Feb. 15-16, 2024, will serve as a flagship think tank and forum for the mobile industry, bringing together experts from mobile technologies, web3, blockchain and AI to lead the next wave of innovation. As the official newswire, TechMediaWire will employ press release dissemination, article syndication and comprehensive news coverage solutions to generate widespread interest across target audiences, including investors, technologists, developers, consumers, journalists and the broader public.“We are very glad to have brought IBN's TechMediaWire on board to further support MGS24,” said Jen Laloup, cofounder, chairwoman and CEO of Mobile Growth Association.“As a market leader in multiple sectors of the communications industry, IBN's expertise will help optimize the MGS24 outreach strategy across additional markets, elevating the visibility of speakers, sponsors and the conference itself.”

To view the full press release, visit



About IBN

IBN

consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our

Dynamic Brand Portfolio (“DBP”) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial

syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3)

Press Release Enhancement

to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing

social media

audience; (5) a full array of

corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN