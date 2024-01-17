Techmediabreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) CEO Talks 2024 Outlook In Recent Proactive Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading player in the digital asset landscape bridging the gap between traditional finance and

decentralized

finance, is featured in a recent interview released from Proactive. During the interview, Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian J. Esposito talked with Proactive host Steve Darling about the company's plans for 2024. During the discussion, Esposito explained that Diamond Lake Minerals employs an innovative approach, operating as a parent umbrella conglomerate with multiple subsidiaries spanning various industries. Esposito noted that the company goal is to emulate the structure of General Electric, which is recognized for its diversified portfolio across industries. Esposito went on to note that what differentiates DLMI is its incorporation of a security token element in each of its subsidiaries, an approach that allows global investors to participate in revenue or profit shares in a regulated and compliant environment.

“We're in the security token world,” said Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian J. Esposito during the interview.“Security tokens resemble stocks; they resemble traditional securities, but on a blockchain, in a new future vision of where technology is going for asset allocation and participating in those assets. . . . There's too many friction points in getting into this digital asset space present day. And until you can buy digital tokens on your Charles Schwab account, your Morgan Stanley account, any brokerage account - that's when it gets mainstream. So what I intend us to be in building businesses traditionally and all these subsidiaries, but also having that digital component that allows someone to say, 'Hey, I'm in the digital asset space. I own DLMI.' It was a very familiar process. They bought into a company. They believed in our vision. They believed in our strategy and our team. And we are participating in that digital securities industry.”

To view the full interview, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954,

Diamond Lake Minerals is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money: digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to DLMI are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN