Tinygemsbreaks Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Partners With Kawasaki In Contract For Cross-Border Logistics Services

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT) , a technology company specializing in the development of innovative solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process through its custom-developed F8App platform, has entered into a contract with Kawasaki Motores de Mexico for cross-border logistics services. According to the announcement, Fr8App is already orchestrating the cross-border logistics for Kawasaki's popular Jet Ski models, which has provided an opportunity to demonstrate the platform's adaptability and efficiency in handling diverse transportation requirements. In a selection that goes beyond simple technology adoption, Kawasaki Motores de Mexico officials noted that Fr8App was chosen because the company aligns seamlessly with Kawasaki's core values of innovation and efficiency and represents“a strategic leap forward” in how Kawasaki approaches logistics operations. A division of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kawasaki Motores de Mexico has established a 120-year legacy of providing cutting-edge transportation systems for the 21st century.

“At Freight Technologies, we take immense pride not only in what we do but also in being chosen by global industries to revolutionize cross-border logistics,” said Fr8Tech CEO Javier Selgas in the press release.“This contract with Kawasaki Motores de Mexico is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to a wide variety of industries. We believe that by securing a contract with Kawasaki Motores de Mexico, we also gain a chair at the table for a broader set of opportunities with many of the Kawasaki companies across North America. This strategy has served us well with other conglomerates and represents an inroad for us into additional opportunities with a large multinational conglomerate.”

Freight Technologies is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App Inc. (“Fr8App”), is a business-to-business, cross-border shipping marketplace in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (“USMCA”) region powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (“OTR”) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information about the company, please visit

