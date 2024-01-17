(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global specialist in drug delivery platforms, just announced the final results from its recently completed human Pilot Study #1 on the effectiveness of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology on the oral delivery of GLP-1 drug, semaglutide

The results showed improved delivery of semaglutide to the bloodstream, with the drug showing approximately 44% higher levels than the control 24 hours after ingestion of a single dose

DehydraTECH GLP-1 processed semaglutide also proved to be better tolerated than the control, with the latter resulting in some cases of moderate nausea and diarrhea This milestone brings Lexaria closer to tapping into the diabetes and weight loss treatment market and sets the company up for what is expected to be its best year

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced the final results from its recently completed human Pilot Study #1 that sought to evaluate the effectiveness of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology on the oral delivery of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) drug semaglutide, available commercially in the branded product Rybelsus(R). The drug is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), given its role in promoting insulin production in the body, which ultimately reduces blood glucose ( ).

Most notable from its pilot study was the improved delivery of semaglutide to the bloodstream, which significantly improved blood sugar control. For one, in just 20 minutes after oral administration, the DehydraTECH GLP-1 blood semaglutide level was about 261% higher than that of the Control, a statistic...

