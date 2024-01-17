Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Approaches Funding Target For Hamptons Projects

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
MTPP secured 70% of the acquisition and 100% of the construction costs for Hamptons development projects Target returns estimated at 20-30% per transaction with an anticipated timeline of 15-18 months for each project Recently filed Regulation A offering to raise $10 million Highly diversified portfolio includes investments in PropTech and mixed-use properties
Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) , a diversified real estate holding company, has recently secured debt capital commitments covering 70% of the acquisition and 100% of the construction costs for its Hamptons development projects.
“The old adage in real estate is 'location, location, location',” said Joseph Kelley, CEO of On Site Builder Construction, during a joint interview with MTTP CEO Beau Kelley on IBN's...
