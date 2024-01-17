Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Approaches Funding Target For Hamptons Projects

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



MTPP secured 70% of the acquisition and 100% of the construction costs for Hamptons development projects

Target returns estimated at 20-30% per transaction with an anticipated timeline of 15-18 months for each project

Recently filed Regulation A offering to raise $10 million Highly diversified portfolio includes investments in PropTech and mixed-use properties

Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) , a diversified real estate holding company, has recently secured debt capital commitments covering 70% of the acquisition and 100% of the construction costs for its Hamptons development projects.

“The old adage in real estate is 'location, location, location',” said Joseph Kelley, CEO of On Site Builder Construction, during a joint interview with MTTP CEO Beau Kelley on IBN's...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MTPP are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN