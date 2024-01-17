Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Newest ASR Deployed At Oregon Healthcare Location

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, successfully deployed an ASR at the second of three locations for a healthcare client. According to the announcement, KSCP's newest ASR, the fifth-generation K5, is patrolling an Oregon-based medical center around the clock.

A nonprofit, six-hospital health system, the healthcare client's system includes a full-service children's hospital, a 24-hour mental and behavioral health services center, and more than 70 primary care, specialty and urgent care clinics. An estimated 14,000 employees and nearly 3,000 healthcare providers work at the various locations.“Knightscope is honored to be a part of the robust safety program charged with protecting the healthcare providers as well as the patients they serve, their families and visitors,” stated the company in the press release.

In addition, Knightscope noted that the next stop for its Robot Roadshow is in Las Vegas. The roadshow will showcase Knightscope's new tech at the World Game Protection Conference (“WGPC”). The roadshow will be open on Feb. 28–29, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT. WGPC is designed to support casino professionals as they deal with the risks and challenges that come with running a casino operation. Leading manufacturers of casino game protection, surveillance and security products are featured at the WGPC Expo, where attendees from around the world can become familiar with their services.

Designed to be an engaging experiential event, the Robot Roadshow allows Knightscope to demonstrate the features and capabilities of its artificial intelligence (“AI”)-equipped, self-driving robots. Participants can interact directly with ASRs, see KSCP's new Automated Gunshot Detection (“AGD”), test a blue light emergency phone and watch the Knightscope Security Operations Center user interface in action. During the WGPC roadshow event, attendees of the conference will be able to schedule visits and participate in the roadshow experience for themselves.

To view the full press release, visit



About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN