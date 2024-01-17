Investornewsbreaks RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) Announces Participation In Sequire Investor Summit: Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RYVYL (NASDAQ: RVYL) , a leading innovator of payment-transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, will be presenting at this month's Sequire Investor Summit 2024. The three-day event is slated for Jan. 23–25, 2024, in San Juan. According to the announcement, RYVYL chair and cofounder Ben Errez will be joined by CFO George Oliva at the elite event. The duo is scheduled to deliver a company presentation at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 24 and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with registered conference attendees.
About RYVYL Inc.
RYVYL's leading-edge blockchain, ledger-based platform offers a seamless and secure payment experience tailored for the diverse and ever-evolving global market. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, the company ensures unparalleled security, transparency and immutability in all transactions. RYVYL's commitment to simplicity guarantees a user-friendly interface accessible to everyone, while robust compliance measures instill trust and confidence across borders and regulatory landscapes. For more information about the company, please visit
