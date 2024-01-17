Investornewsbreaks - Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F) Announces $5M Equity Facility

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative clean-technology company redefining power-conversion technologies, has secured a $5 million equity drawdown facility from a third-party investor. According to the announcement, Hillcrest will pay the investor a commitment fee equal to 2.5% of the total capital of the company committed; that payment will be in cash or common shares in the capital of the company at $0.30 per share. The agreement also notes that, on any drawdown amount, the company shall pay 12% annualized interest, which may be payable in shares or by deduction from the funded advance. All securities issued in relation to the equity facility will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of being issued. The company anticipates closing the first drawdown by the end of January and plans to use the funds from the facility for technology and product development as well as commercialization and general working capital.“We are quite pleased to have access to this facility,” said Hillcrest Energy Technologies CEO Don Currie in the press release.“The facility is being provided at a particularly challenging time for fundraising in the small cap market, and we appreciate the support and confidence in the company demonstrated by the investor. The facility is one of several financing initiatives currently being pursued, and we will continue to provide updates as material events occur.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Hillcrest Energy Technologies
Ltd.
Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean-technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. For more information about the company, please visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to HLRTF are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN17012024000224011066ID1107735361
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.