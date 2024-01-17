(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and functional beverage company, has filed a federal lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The litigation
is against
Capybara Research, a company that Safety Shot alleges was created solely to lend“credibility” to malicious and defamatory articles that it produced and distributed, articles that were“purposefully designed to negatively impact the share prices of publicly traded companies in which it holds short positions.” The suit also charged its previously anonymous owner and operator responsible for publishing a malicious and defamatory article authored and published on Nov. 22, 2023. According to the announcement, the article“attacked the company and its directors leading to a 37.03% decline in the company's share price over the course of that day.” The announcement also noted that Safety Shot's counsel at the Basile Law Firm, PC, discovered the true identity of the individual responsible for the publishing of the article, Igor Appelboom. After a series of court-approved unsuccessful attempts to serve Appelboom and Capybara Research, the company reported that“on Jan. 10, 2024, in a historic, first-of-its-kind order, the Honorable Jed S. Rakoff granted the company's second motion permitting the company to serve notice of the action through this press release and associated Form 8-K filed on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR database.” The announcement stated that by order of Rakoff,“this press release, the Form 8-K filed on Jan. 11, 2024, and the exhibits to the Form 8-K containing the company's summons, complaint and the court's Order, hereby provides the constitutional requirement of actual notice of the action to defendants Capybara Research and Igor Appelboom pursuant to Rule 4(f)(3) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.”
In addition, Safety Shot announced that a federal court has refused to dismiss GBB Lab Inc.'s (“GBB”) ongoing lawsuit against FSD Pharma. The lawsuit is between FSD Pharma and GBB only. Safety Shot continues with the national launch of its highly anticipated wellness beverage, which is designed to help people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity.“The Court's decision to not dismiss GBB's case demonstrates that we have a strong legal position based on the facts,” said GBB CEO John Gulyas.“We look forward to a full and fair proceeding to resolve this matter and we believe that we will be victorious.”
To view the full press releases, visit
and
About Safety Shot
Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. Safety Shot will be available for retail purchase in the first week of December 2023. The company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars in the first quarter of 2024. Safety Shot also plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders. For more information about the company, visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SHOT are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN17012024000224011066ID1107735360
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.