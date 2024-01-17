(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and functional beverage company, has filed a federal lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The litigation

is against

Capybara Research, a company that Safety Shot alleges was created solely to lend“credibility” to malicious and defamatory articles that it produced and distributed, articles that were“purposefully designed to negatively impact the share prices of publicly traded companies in which it holds short positions.” The suit also charged its previously anonymous owner and operator responsible for publishing a malicious and defamatory article authored and published on Nov. 22, 2023. According to the announcement, the article“attacked the company and its directors leading to a 37.03% decline in the company's share price over the course of that day.” The announcement also noted that Safety Shot's counsel at the Basile Law Firm, PC, discovered the true identity of the individual responsible for the publishing of the article, Igor Appelboom. After a series of court-approved unsuccessful attempts to serve Appelboom and Capybara Research, the company reported that“on Jan. 10, 2024, in a historic, first-of-its-kind order, the Honorable Jed S. Rakoff granted the company's second motion permitting the company to serve notice of the action through this press release and associated Form 8-K filed on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR database.” The announcement stated that by order of Rakoff,“this press release, the Form 8-K filed on Jan. 11, 2024, and the exhibits to the Form 8-K containing the company's summons, complaint and the court's Order, hereby provides the constitutional requirement of actual notice of the action to defendants Capybara Research and Igor Appelboom pursuant to Rule 4(f)(3) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.”

In addition, Safety Shot announced that a federal court has refused to dismiss GBB Lab Inc.'s (“GBB”) ongoing lawsuit against FSD Pharma. The lawsuit is between FSD Pharma and GBB only. Safety Shot continues with the national launch of its highly anticipated wellness beverage, which is designed to help people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity.“The Court's decision to not dismiss GBB's case demonstrates that we have a strong legal position based on the facts,” said GBB CEO John Gulyas.“We look forward to a full and fair proceeding to resolve this matter and we believe that we will be victorious.”

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. Safety Shot will be available for retail purchase in the first week of December 2023. The company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars in the first quarter of 2024. Safety Shot also plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders. For more information about the company, visit

.

