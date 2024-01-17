Investornewsbreaks IGC Pharma Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Activates Clincloud In Phase 2B Alzheimer's Trial

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC)

today announced that ClinCloud, a clinical research facility in Florida, has dosed its first patient as part of IGC's ongoing phase 2b trial. The company is currently conducting the trial at twelve sites in the U.S. and Canada with IGC-AD1, a combination medicine with a CB1 receptor partial agonist with anti-neuroinflammatory properties, and an inflammasome inhibitor to treat agitation in dementia from Alzheimer's.“We are excited to announce this important addition to our phase 2b trial of IGC-AD1,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma.“This strategic expansion amplifies our reach and strengthens the depth of our data collection, marking a critical phase in our pursuit of an innovative therapy for agitation in Alzheimer's disease. The expansion of our trial network underscores our commitment to a robust, scientifically driven approach, advancing our confidence in the potential of IGC-AD1. We continue to see progress in patient and trial site recruitment. I am optimistic that our partnership with ClinCloud will bring us closer to developing an effective and safe therapy to address the global challenge of Alzheimer's disease.”

About IGC Pharma Inc.

IGC Pharma is pursuing innovative solutions to fight Alzheimer's disease and related challenges. IGC Pharma's portfolio comprises of five assets, all with a singular mission – to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment. IGC-AD1 and LMP target neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques, and neurofibrillary tangles. IGC-AD1 is a CB1r partial agonist currently in a phase 2b clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials , NCT05543681). TGR-63 targets Aβ plaque to disrupt the progression of Alzheimer's disease. IGC-M3 targets the inhibition of Aβ plaque aggregation with the potential to create a profound impact on early-stage Alzheimer's. IGC-1C targets tau and neurofibrillary tangles in a forward-thinking approach to Alzheimer's therapy. In parallel, IGC Pharma is at the forefront of generative AI development, with projects including clinical trials, early detection of Alzheimer's, and drug interactions with cannabinoids.

