Investornewsbreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Announced Seasoned Veteran As New CTO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) , a developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and services, has named a new chief technology officer. According to the announcement, the strategic appointment of Nachman Geva as CTO“is meticulously crafted to position HUB Security at the forefront of the cybersecurity for the data fabric market, leveraging Geva's proven high-tech data analytics expertise and stellar track record.” Geva has more than 20 years of leadership experience in high-tech data analytics, including guiding key teams, launching successful software products, and excelling in big data applications, analytics, search, data warehousing, IoT and data integration. The company's management strategy calls for appointing seasoned professionals to key positions, setting the stage for a new era of excellence. The company noted that its leaders are selected for their unparalleled expertise and are charged to bring direction and a history of experience, innovation and adaptability to the table. Geva will focus on advancing HUB Security's commitment to achieving excellence in data fabric security and becoming the leader in the cybersecurity industry, particularly in the data fusion domain.“We are thrilled to welcome Nachman Geva to the HUB Security team,” said HUB Cyber Security CEO Noah Hershcoviz in the press release.“His appointment is a strategic milestone, aligning perfectly with our vision to lead the data fusion market. Nachman's wealth of experience and expertise will drive technological innovation, steering us towards becoming the category leader in data fabric security.”

HUB Cyber Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique cybersecurity solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data-theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in more than 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances, as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit .

