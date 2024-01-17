Investornewsbreaks Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) News Of Record Revenue, Operating Cash Flow Spotlighted In Latest NNA Broadcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ: ALAR) , a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions, is spotlighted in a recent NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”) audio news release. The broadcast covers the company's recent announcement regarding its anticipated record revenue and operating cash flow for Q4 2023. According to the broadcast, Alarum is reporting an estimated $2.8 million in cashflow from operating activities generated for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a negative $1.8 million cash flow for the same period in 2022. The broadcast notes that, with total expected revenue for last year estimated at $26.5 million, the company is looking at a potential increase of approximately 41% compared to the total revenue of 2022. The report also noted cash and cash equivalents for the period totaled approximately $10.8 million while the company estimates that NetNut, its wholly owned subsidiary, will see 2023 annual revenue reaching a record of $21 million or higher, an increase of 150% compared to full year 2022. A service of

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), NetworkNewsAudio provides audio clips market updates, interviews and company press releases, allowing listeners to stay informed on key public companies.

“Alarum is pleased to start 2024 with a strong growth momentum, following the year 2023,” said Alarum Technologies CEO Shachar Daniel in the news release.“We intend to continue supporting our future growth also by expanding our offering in the data collection market and launch new innovative products. The amazing results we achieved in the fourth quarter of 2023 emphasize the positive impact advanced by the strategic business changes we implemented during 2023, which are fostering growth and success. Following our decision to focus on improved profitability and reduce investments in the consumer segment, we anticipated that most of our fourth-quarter revenues will be generated by NetNut. These revenues alone surpass the combined revenue of both NetNut and consumer segments from previous periods. . . . During the fourth quarter, we also increased our cash flow from operating activities and continued our focus on being a profitable growth company.”

To hear the full broadcast, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About

Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies is a global provider of internet access and web-data collection solutions. The solutions by NetNut, ALAR's enterprise internet access arm, are based on the world's fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling its customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. The company's network comprises both exit points based on its proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at its ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability and the speed of the service. For more information about the company, visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN