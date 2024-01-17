Investornewsbreaks Dealflow Events Featured On Got Stocks Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, has announced the release of the latest episode of the GotStocks Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. The podcast puts the small-cap sector in the limelight with in-depth interviews featuring executives responsible for guiding gems that could be on the cusp of huge moves. Charlie Napolitano, managing director of DealFlow Events, joined the program to provide an introduction of the premier event platform and its upcoming conference schedule.“DealFlow focuses on events in the capital markets and we've been focused on that for 21 years with events taking place globally. We're excited for this next event that we have coming up January 30th through February 1st, which is called The Microcap Conference , in Atlantic City,” Napolitano said.“Launching [a microcap-focused conference] is something we've been thinking about for quite a while. And we've always been looking for the right time and the right place to host it. And now personally, I go to Atlantic City 5-6 times a year. I'm a big poker guy and when I was down there, it just kind of felt like an untapped resource... As an event company, whose sole purpose is to bring people together into one space, we felt like in the Northeast, we could host something, bring value and bring people to what I think is a great place to have fun.”

