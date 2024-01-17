Telecom Egypt Scores First 5G License In Egypt In $150M Deal

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Telecom Egypt has become the first operator in the country to secure a 5G license, according to a statement from the Egyptian cabinet on January 17th. The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) granted the 15-year license for $150m, allowing Telecom Egypt to offer fifth-generation mobile communication network services.
This development follows reports in October 2023 that the Egyptian government was planning to issue 5G licenses. With this milestone, Telecom Egypt is now positioned to take the lead in rolling out these high-speed, high-capacity networks across the country.
