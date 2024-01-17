               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Telecom Egypt Scores First 5G License In Egypt In $150M Deal


1/17/2024 11:17:04 PM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Telecom Egypt has become the first operator in the country to secure a 5G license, according to a statement from the Egyptian cabinet on January 17th. The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) granted the 15-year license for $150m, allowing Telecom Egypt to offer fifth-generation mobile communication network services.

This development follows reports in October 2023 that the Egyptian government was planning to issue 5G licenses. With this milestone, Telecom Egypt is now positioned to take the lead in rolling out these high-speed, high-capacity networks across the country.

MENAFN17012024000153011029ID1107735339

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search