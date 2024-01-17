Israel Presses Assault In Southern Gaza, Jordan Says Field Hospital Badly Damaged

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



At least $15 billion will be needed just to rebuild houses in Gaza, the head of the Palestine Investment Fund said

Israel pressed its assault on Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Wednesday, sending tanks westwards and prompting accusations from Jordan that its field hospital in the city had been badly damaged by nearby shelling.The Jordanian army said it held Israel responsible for a "flagrant breach of international law" in what it said was the damage to the facility as a result of Israeli shelling in the vicinity. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.People in and around another hospital, Nasser, fled as tanks approached the district overnight following an Israeli army statement that it had come under fire from the area.Palestinian health officials said seven people were killed by Israeli air strikes that damaged homes near the hospital, one of only a third of Gaza's hospitals still partially operational.Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy said extra field hospitals were expected to be up and running in the coming days.Explosions from shelling and air strikes sounded further west in Khan Younis as the Israeli tanks moved on, with lines of thick black smoke rising from bomb sites.Further south in Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of people have moved on Israeli advice, people cried over several shrouded bodies, including of a young girl, Masa."We were asleep and then we found the missiles falling on us. We got up and couldn't see anything. We started checking on each other. The girl was martyred," said her aunt, Tahreer Shoman, adding that her siblings had been wounded but survived.Fighting raged in densely populated Jabalia in northern Gaza on Wednesday, a day after Israeli tanks stormed back into parts of the north they had left last week.Israel had announced in early January it was scaling back operations in northern Gaza as part of what it said would be a more targeted approach in its war against Hamas after operations that flattened entire residential districts.At least $15 billion will be needed just to rebuild houses in Gaza, the head of the Palestine Investment Fund, Mohammed Mustafa, told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, without taking into account the extensive damage to basic infrastructure and hospitals.Israel's military campaign has left the entire population of Gaza facing crisis levels of hunger and at growing risk from disease as supplies run low, aid agencies say."If the war in Gaza continues, more people are likely to die of hunger or famine than war," Mustafa said.Aid destined for Palestinian residents and Israeli hostages held in Gazaarrived in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Wednesday under a dealbrokered by France and Qatar, Egyptian security and Red Crescent officials said.Communications were down across Gaza on Wednesday for a sixth day, leaving its Palestinian inhabitants, most of whom have been forced to flee several times, unable to receive warnings on social media from the movement of Israeli forces.Palestinian health officials said 163 Gazans had been reported killed over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 24,448 in Israel's war on Gaza, now in its fourth month.Israel reported two more soldiers killed, taking the toll since it began ground operations in Gaza to 193.White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday "intensive discussions" took place in Qatar on a possible deal and Washington hoped they would bear fruit "soon".UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Davos on Wednesday that parties to the war in Gaza were "trampling" on international law and reiterated calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.The war has had serious international repercussions, including strikes on shipping in the Red Sea by the Iran-aligned Houthis who control much of Yemen. The Houthis say the attacks, which have disrupted global trade flows, are intended to demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinians.On Wednesday they said the strikes would continue despite the Biden administration putting the militia back on its list of terrorist groups.Israel has also conducted repeated raids of the occupied West Bank, where it said air strikes on cars in Nablus and Tulkarm had killed nine Palestinians it described as gunmen who had carried out or were planning imminent attacks.The Palestinian health ministry said 360 people have been killed and thousands arrested in raids.