Holders Qatar First Team To Reach Asian Cup Last 16

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Akram Afif struck again as holders and hosts Qatar became the first team to enter the Asian Cup last 16 with a 1-0 win over Tajikistan at the Al Bayt Stadium Wednesday.

China's 0-0 draw with Lebanon earlier in the day means Qatar are guaranteed to go through to the knockout round as Group A winners.

Afif, who scored twice in Qatar's opening 3-0 victory over Lebanon, hit the winner midway through the first half in front of 55,000 fans. The forward raced onto a through ball from Almoez Ali in the 17th minute before stabbing it deftly past goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov for another clinical finish.

“We are happy to qualify for the round of 16, and I congratulate the players for their great effort and the fighting spirit they showed in the matches,” said Qatar coach Marquez Lopez.

Tajikistan drew 0-0 with China in their opening game for their first point ever at the Asian Cup and still have a chance to qualify for the knockout round.

on Wednesday, lower-ranked Lebanon twice struck China's crossbar while the Chinese had an effort cleared off the line in an entertaining encounter. Despite two listless 0-0 draws China are in pole position to go through with the hosts.

The defending champions Qatar play China in their final group match on Monday, while Tajikistan will play against Lebanon the same day.

