Amir, Czech President Discuss Mutual Ties, Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held Wednesday an official discussion session at the Amiri Diwan with the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel.

At the outset of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed President Pavel and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay and bilateral relations' further development and growth in various fields to meet the aspirations of the two friendly countries.

For his part, the Czech President extended thanks to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality. He voiced happiness at the inauguration of the Qatari Embassy in the capital, Prague, looking forward to its contribution to enhancing relations between the two countries and pushing them towards broader horizons.

During the session, they discussed areas of joint cooperation between the two countries, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international issues, most notably the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The talk session was attended by HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials. On the Czech side, it was attended by a number of the members of the accompanying official delegation.

His Highness the Amir and the Czech President also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a host of topics of mutual interest.

His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of President Pavel and his accompanying delegation.

Upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan, the Czech President was accorded an official reception ceremony.

