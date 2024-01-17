IBM Collaborates With The Commissionerate Of Technical Education, Government Of Gujarat To Propel Skilling In AI And Emerging Technologies In Gujarat

(MENAFN- 3BL) IBM India

IBM's skilling initiatives will pave the way for a dynamic tech landscape in Gujarat.

IBM SkillsBuild will equip Gujarat's workforce with essential skills in AI including generative AI, hybrid cloud and other emerging technologies.

BENGALURU, India, January 17, 2024 /3BL/ - IBM (NYSE: IBM ) and the Commissionerate of Technical Education (CTE Gujarat) of the Government of Gujarat, today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster technical and professional education in Gujarat. Under this collaboration, the focus will be on leveraging IBM SkillsBuild , to empower learners in Gujarat with essential skills in emerging technologies like AI (including generative AI), cybersecurity, hybrid cloud and workplace skills for professional development.

Speaking about the collaboration with IBM, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said,“Driven by the Government of Gujarat's commitment to fostering opportunities and nurturing a dynamic workforce, Gujarat has emerged as a leader not only in business and entrepreneurship but also in the educational landscape. Collaborations, such as the one with IBM, will further enhance the state's technical education excellence, crucial in shaping a skilled future-ready workforce in emerging technologies like AI and hybrid cloud. Under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, the synergy between education and skilling is set to position India as a Vishwa Guru, evolving into a hub of knowledge and a leading skilling destination.”

“In 2024, the emergence of technologies like GenAI and quantum computing signals transformative changes. Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, our collaboration with CTE Gujarat aims to further strengthen Gujarat's education and skilling ecosystem. Through training programs under IBM SkillsBuild, we will bridge knowledge gaps for graduates and professionals, enhancing their expertise in emerging technology and soft skills. This collaboration bolsters our (India's) demographic dividend, positioning it for global excellence”, said Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM India Software Labs.

Recently, IBM unveiled the new IBM Consulting Client Innovation Center (CIC) in Gandhinagar, emphasizing key technology areas such as generative artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud, and cybersecurity.

IBM SkillsBuild is a pro-bono education program by IBM, specifically tailored for underrepresented communities in tech. The program serves as a valuable resource for adult learners, high school and university students and faculty, facilitating the development of essential skills in emerging technologies like AI, hybrid cloud, etc. and providing access to career opportunities. It includes an online platform complemented by practical experiences through strategic collaborations with an expansive global network of partners.

Aligned with IBM's commitment to skill 30 million people by 2023 and train 2 million learners in AI by the end of 2026, the collaboration with CTE Gujarat contributes to addressing the prevailing skills gap in the global workforce. By offering technological resources and expertise, IBM aims to empower youth and job seekers, enabling them to acquire the technical and professional skills essential for entering or re-entering the workforce. This collaboration aspires to cultivate a robust education and skilling ecosystem in India, nurturing critical thinkers, problem-solvers, and next-generation innovators.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. Visit for more information.