Cintas Corporation Earns NETS Road Safety Achievement Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, January 17, 2024 /3BL/ - Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) was awarded the NETS Road Safety Achievement Award for Overall Road Safety. The award was presented at NETS' annual Strength IN Numbers® Fleet Safety Benchmark Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The NETS Road Safety Achievement Award recognizes a member company for advancing the road safety of its employees, their families and the communities where employees live and work.

Cintas was recognized for its Cintas Driver Safety Program which incorporates several approaches that together improve the knowledge, skill, and driving habits of its employee-partners who get behind the wheel.

"Safety is a top priority at Cintas, and our goal is to eliminate all vehicle incidents through engaging our employee-partners in our culture of safe driving, which includes ensuring our partners are provided with training and resources to drive safely,” said Stephen Jenkins, Director of Safety & Health at Cintas.“Earning this award recognizes those efforts, and we are honored to accept it.”

The Cintas Safety Program includes two main components: new employee-partner training and continuous ongoing training for all partners that operate Cintas motor vehicles. Since 2003, Cintas has partnered with Smith System to collaboratively create content for its driver safety program. This includes a three-part Smith driver training for all new employee-partners, a catalog of driving drills to practice real-life scenarios, monthly online e-learning training lessons and continuous Smith System on-road coaching evaluations.

“A core value of Cintas' culture is continual improvement, and we are always looking for ways to build on the success of our driver safety program,” said Jenkins.

