Final Call For Entries: Environment+Energy Leader Awards 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) January 17, 2024 /3BL/ - As the final countdown begins, Environment+Energy Leader urgently reminds companies worldwide that the deadline for submitting their sustainable and energy efficient products or projects to the twelfth annual 2024 E+E Leader Awards program is almost upon us.

This Friday, January 19, 2024, at precisely 12M EST marks the final moment for submissions. We urge organizations committed to ESG, sustainability, and energy management excellence to take swift action and ensure their innovative projects and products are in the running for this prestigious recognition, with winners to be announced globally on Earth Day.

A Platform for Global Recognition

Winning an E+E Leader Award is a singular opportunity to showcase your company's commitment to sustainable practices and energy management on an international stage. It's a significant acknowledgement of your dedication to building a sustainable future.

Categories Tailored for Diverse Innovations

The E+E Leader Awards encompass a variety of categories to acknowledge a wide range of sustainability and environmental/energy management innovations across industries and all types of products and projects.

Why Participate?

Engaging in the E+E Leader Awards highlights your organization's role in driving sustainable change. Winners, to be unveiled on Earth Day and celebrated throughout the entirety of 2024, gain a momentous opportunity to publicize their commitment to environmental stewardship and energy efficiency globally.

Key Dates:



Submission Deadline: Friday, January 19, 2024,11:59pm EST

Winners Notified: March 29, 2024

Winners Announced: Earth Day, April 22, 2024 Promotional Period: Throughout 2024, including the virtual E+E Leader Solutions Summit on June 4-5, 2024

About Environment+Energy Leader

As a leading voice in sustainability and energy efficiency, Environment+Energy Leader provides essential insights to high-level executives and decision-makers. The platform is a critical resource for those dedicated to enhancing their company's environmental and energy strategies.

Call to Action

We strongly encourage all visionary companies to participate. For complete details on the submission process, categories, and guidelines, please visit the E+E Leader Awards Program , or if ready to enter, submit now .

For any questions or further information, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

Media Contact:

Lisa Nelson

Communications

Environment+Energy Leader

...

