Kimberly-Clark Malaysia Recognized For Its Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility

(MENAFN- 3BL) Kimberly-Clark Malaysia was recognized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at the MY Cares Awards Ceremony for our excellence in corporate social responsibility.

Efforts that were recognized include our progress on sustainable innovation, green manufacturing, care at the workplace and social impact programs such as the Kotex® She Can Project, Huggies® Diaper Bank Pilot and FSC Forest Week.

Congratulations on another win, team!

