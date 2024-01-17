United Soybean Board Releases 2023 Sustainability Overview Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) ST. LOUIS, January 17, 2024 /3BL/ - What's the power of one unassuming soybean? When it's sustainably grown by U.S. Soy farmers and adopted by their growing roster of public and private partners, that single bean can simultaneously advance food security, renewable energy and environmental stewardship through an ever-expanding range of products people depend on every day.

On behalf of U.S. soybean farmers, United Soybean Board (USB) today released its 2023 U.S. Soy Sustainability Overview . Titled“Partners for a Better Tomorrow,” the report highlights the partnerships fostered by U.S. Soy to drive innovation both on and off the farm. These advances include efforts to enhance sustainability in production agriculture as well as ongoing development of new soy-based products that provide cleaner alternatives for everything from rubbers and plastics to adhesives and lubricants.

“U.S. Soy farmers are proud of the important and growing role they play in maximizing sustainability not only in farming but throughout industries and around the globe,” said Iowa farmer April Hemmes, who serves as chair of the Demand Action Team at USB.“We work with partners every day to discover new ways to use U.S. Soy to sustainably solve some of society's biggest challenges. At the same time, these efforts support the U.S. economy by opening important new markets for the soy industry.”

The report highlights the efforts of U.S. soybean farmers and their partners to advance sustainable food production. This starts on the farm, where modern practices and advanced technologies help farmers to conserve land, water, energy and other natural resources.

The U.S. Soy Sustainability Overview also puts a spotlight on the growing range of protein-packed or renewable soy-based products or initiatives – whether that's through collaboration with 7-Eleven, the American Lung Association, SYNLawn or Goodyear. In addition, it illustrates U.S. Soy-funded research projects supporting development of new applications ranging from mulch to groundwater remediation to cat litter.

