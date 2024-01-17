Cabinet Approves Draft Law Amending Penal Code

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.



After the meeting, the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:



The Cabinet then considered the topics on its agenda as follows:



First - The Cabinet was informed of the Shura Council's approval of a draft law on regulating real estate registration.



Second - Approval of a draft law amending some provisions of the Penal Code promulgated by Law No. (11) of 2004, and referring it to the Shura Council.



Third - Approval of a draft law amending some provisions of the Qatar Financial Center (QFC) Law promulgated by Law No. (7) of 2005, and referring it to the Shura Council.



Fourth - the Cabinet took the necessary measures to ratify the following:



1- Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding establishing a mechanism for bilateral consultations between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of South Africa.



2- An MoU on mutual recognition of maritime qualification certificates for seafarers between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of Georgia.



Fifth - Approval of a draft MoU between the Ministry of Interior in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Interior in the Arab Republic of Egypt for cooperation in the combating crime field.

