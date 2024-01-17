Amir And Czech President Hold Official Talks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held Wednesday an official discussion session at the Amiri Diwan with President of the Czech Republic HE Petr Pavel.

At the outset of the session, HH the Amir welcomed HE the Czech President and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay and bilateral relations further development and growth in various fields to meet the aspirations of the two friendly countries.

For his part, HE the Czech President extended thanks to HH the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality. His Excellency voiced happiness at the inauguration of the Qatari Embassy in the capital, Prague, looking forward to its contribution to enhancing relations between the two countries and pushing them towards broader horizons.

During the session, they discussed areas of joint cooperation between the two countries, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international issues, most notably the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials. On the Czech side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegation.

HH the Amir and HE the Czech President also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a host of topics of mutual interest.

HH the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of HE the Czech President and his accompanying delegation.

Upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan, HE the Czech President was accorded an official reception ceremony.