Amir Says Talks With Czech President Focused On Developing Bilateral Economic, Trade Cooperation


1/17/2024 11:06:44 PM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani confirmed that his discussions with President of the Czech Republic HE Petr Pavel dealt with ways to advance bilateral economic and trade cooperation to the advantage of both sides.

In a post on his official X account, His Highness said that he discussed with the Czech President Petr Pavel ways to develop bilateral economic and trade cooperation to bring positive returns to the two friendly countries.

His Highness expressed satisfaction at the special ties that bind Qatar and the Czech Republic and the evident development that these ties are undergoing thanks to a bilateral keenness to expand and enrich cooperation in all directions.

