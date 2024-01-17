Britain's Charles, Kate Postpone Appearances Over Health Woes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: British head of state King Charles III has been treated for an enlarged prostate and will undergo a procedure in hospital next week, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The rare announcement about the monarch's health comes after Kensington Palace said his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, had undergone successful abdominal surgery.

Catherine, often known as Kate, is facing up to two weeks in hospital and several months' recuperation after the operation, which palace officials said was non-cancerous, without specifying further.

Charles, 75, became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022 after spending most of his life as her heir.

He is head of state of 14 other countries outside the United Kingdom, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and is head of the 56-member Commonwealth, which comprises 2.4 billion people.

He is also Supreme Governor of the Church of England, the mother church of the worldwide Anglican communion.

Charles has thrown himself into the role, despite reaching a phase of life when most men of his age have retired. His last public appearance was with other senior royals at a Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," a palace statement read.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Benign prostate enlargement is common in men aged over 50 and is not normally considered a serious threat to health or an increased risk of developing prostate cancer.

If the prostate gland is enlarged, it can put pressure on the bladder and urethra, affecting urination.

Causes of prostate enlargement are unknown but are thought to be linked to hormonal changes with age, according to the UK's state-run National Health Service.