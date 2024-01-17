Free Asian Cup Screenings, Cultural Activities In Industrial Area

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Football grounds in Industrial Area and a venue in Al Khor will hold free screenings of the AFC Asian Cup matches on Thursdays and Fridays of each week till February 9, 2024, along with the final game that is scheduled to take place on February 10, 2024.

This is part of the Associated Activities being held by the Ministry of Interior who will also organise awareness programmes at the venue.

Football grounds in Asian City Accommodation and Barwa Baraha of Industrial Area along with activities zone in Barwa Workers Recreation Complex in Al Khor Industrial Area are the three venues that will host the various activities from 4pm to 11pm.

Orchestra performance by community teams, traditional shows, cultural competitions for audience, and raffle draw are some of the activities scheduled to happen.