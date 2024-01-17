President Of The Czech Republic Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Czech Republic HE Petr Pavel left Doha on Wednesday evening after an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Hamad International Airport by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Czech Republic Nasser bin Ibrahim Al Lingawi, and HE Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the State of Qatar Petr Chalupecky.