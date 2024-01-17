Two Qatari Aircraft Carrying Assistance For Palestinian Brothers In Gaza Arrive In Egypt's El Arish

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

El Arish: Two aircraft of the Qatari Armed Forces carrying 61 tons of assistance landed in El Arish City of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The assistance includes medicines provided by the State of Qatar and the French Republic, along with food items provided by Qatar Charity to be further transferred to Gaza, bringing the total number of the aircraft to 63 with the total quantity of 1,958 tons of aid.

The provision of these aid comes following the successful Qatari-led mediation in cooperation with the French Republic in reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas to get medicines and humanitarian aid shipment to the Palestinian brothers in Gaza Strip, particularly in the most affected areas, in exchange for delivering medicines to those who are trapped in the strip.

It also comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's unwavering support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and its full support for them during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.