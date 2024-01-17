Haiti Pavilion Opens At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti to Qatar HE Jean-Marie Francois Junior Guillaume inaugurated his country's pavilion at the Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition, held under the slogan Green Desert, Better Environment.

Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General HE Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa and Secretary-General of the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Eng. Mohammed Ali Al Khouri participated in the inauguration, in the presence of a number of Their Excellencies, ambassadors of friendly countries, representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to the country, and commissioners of the pavilions of participating countries.

The pavilion of the Republic of Haiti provides glimpses into the reality, geography, heritage, culture, history and wealth of this country located on the Latin American continent, and shows its strong commitment to efforts of preserving the environment and its friendly practices, as well as introducing visitors to the most important national plants and crops, such as mango, cocoa, coffee, papaya, and others.

It features samples of Haitian products and industries, some of which are related to heritage and daily life, such as textiles and clothing, shoes, wood and leather goods, furniture, jewelry, accessories, food, and chemical products. Posters in the pavilion also promote tourism in Haiti, a country of white sand beaches, mountainous views, and a warm climate throughout the year.