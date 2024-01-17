               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Prime Minister Meets Dutch Foreign Minister


1/17/2024 11:06:39 PM

Davos: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Wednesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Hanke Bruins, on the margins of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (Davos 2024).

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation ties between the two nations and the latest developments

