Prime Minister Meets Dutch Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Davos: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Wednesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Hanke Bruins, on the margins of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (Davos 2024).
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation ties between the two nations and the latest developments
MENAFN17012024000063011010ID1107735271
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.