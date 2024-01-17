Qatar Participates In Arab Ministerial Meeting To Support Somalia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar participated in the meeting of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level in the extraordinary session held virtually on Wednesday to support the Federal Republic of Somalia in confronting the attack on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The State of Qatar was represented in the meeting by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

In a speech to the meeting held via video conferencing technology, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs stated that the participation in this emergency meeting is in support of the sisterly Republic of Somalia, which faces threats to its unity, stability and territorial integrity.

His Excellency reiterated the firm commitment of the State of Qatar to strengthening fraternal relations with the Federal Republic of Somalia and its opposition to any measures that would affect Somali sovereignty, stressing the need to fully respect the unity and sovereignty of Somalia over its entire territory, and the right of its people exclusively to benefit from its resources.

The State of Qatar expresses its concern about the increasing actions, procedures and official statements issued by countries in the Horn of Africa region, which would undermine stability in the region and increase tensions between its countries, at a time when the African continent is witnessing an increase in conflicts and disputes, a matter which requires concerted efforts to contain and deal with its repercussions instead of fueling tension in an unprecedented way, His Excellency said, adding Qatar stresses the need for the countries of the region to use the voice of reason and wisdom.

His Excellency renewed the determination of the State of Qatar to develop diplomatic relations with the sisterly Republic of Somalia based on the desire of the political leadership of the two countries to enhance continuous communication between officials and to emphasize the common keenness to support these relations and advance them towards deeper and more fruitful collaboration, in a way that serves common interests, goals and aspirations.

His Excellency said that the State of Qatar is playing a major role in supporting the Federal Republic of Somalia and its brotherly people in developmental areas by supporting the development plans in Somalia, especially in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment, emphasizing that the State of Qatar will spare no effort in responding to the emergency relief needs of all kinds in Somalia, whether from natural or man-made factors.

His Excellency noted that the State of Qatar supports the draft resolution submitted to support the Federal Republic of Somalia in the face of the attack on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling for urgent action to implement this resolution at the regional and international levels.