Pakistan Expels Iranian Ambassador, Recalls Its Envoy After 'Unprovoked' Missile Strike

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistan has recalled its ambassador and expelled the Iranian envoy after a missile strike that killed two children. Local media reports indicate that the attack took place near Panjgur in southwest Balochistan and injured three others. Tehran said that two bases belonging to Jaish al-Adl militants in Balochistan province were destroyed on Tuesday. The development also comes amid an escalating Middle East crisis led by the war in Gaza.\"Last night's unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,\" spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.\"Four missiles were fired in the village of Koh-i-Sabaz which is around 50 km inside Pakistan soil...A mosque and three houses were damaged in the attack,\" another official said, adding that two young girls had been killed and three other family members injured,\" officials in Panjgur told Reuters READ: Iran strikes terrorist group bases in Pakistan, Islamabad says 2 dead, warns of 'consequences'Meanwhile, Iranian state media reports that were later withdrawn without explanation claimed that the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard targeted the bases. Foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian acknowledged Tehran carried out the attacks in Pakistan while speaking to the World Economic Forum in Davos.A later update from the Iranian Tasnim News agency indicates that Abdullahian has also held a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart. Tehran insists that it had asked the other country to take action against the Jaish al-Adl group on several occasions.

“Yesterday's anti-terrorist operation was against this Iranian terrorist group, and no Pakistani citizens were attacked in this operation,” Abdullahian was quoted as saying.

Jaish al-Adl or Army of Justice is a Sunni Muslim armed group that has previously launched attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN17012024007365015876ID1107735259