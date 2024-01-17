Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Bar Council Writes To CJI Chandrachud, Seeks Judicial Holiday On January 22

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Bar Council of India has sought a judicial holiday across all courts on January 22 to mark the Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony. Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra wrote to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday highlighting the religious and cultural significance of the upcoming event. The missive also contended that a holiday would allow members of the legal fraternity and court staff to participate in or observe the ceremonies in Ayodhya and the related events elsewhere.“This event holds immense religious, historical, and cultural significance for millions of people across the country, marking the realisation of a long-awaited dream and the culmination of legal proceedings that have been pivotal in defining the nation's structure,” the BCI chairperson

wrote BCI suggested that matters requiring urgent attention could be accommodated through special arrangements or rescheduled for the next working day.

ALSO READ: Schools closed on January 22 in honour of Ram Temple Pran Prathishtha Ceremony. Check full list herePrime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next week. The rituals started on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. An idol of Ram Lalla will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on January 22 of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. Reports indicate that more than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony. Special arrangements are underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.“Mandir toh ban gaya hai. The temple of Ram Lalla will have 'garbhagriha', five mandaps and that temple will be on the ground floor. That temple is complete. The first floor, which is under construction, will have Ram Darbar...The second floor is just for 'Anushthan', the different types of 'Yagyas' and 'Anushthan' will take place there,” Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra told ANI.(With inputs from agencies)



