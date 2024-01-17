Iran Air Strikes: After Pakistan's Angry Reaction, India Says 'This Is A Matter Between..'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "With Pakistan condemning 'unprovoked violation of its airspace' and warning of 'consequences', following Iran's attacks on Jaish al-Adl terrorist group bases in Balochistan, India on January 17 issued an official response saying that this is a matter between Iran and Pakistan Ministry of External Affairs said India has an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism and understands actions that countries take in their self-defence READ: Iran strikes terrorist group bases in Pakistan, Islamabad says 2 dead, warns of 'consequences'\"This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self-defence,\" MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said January 16, the Iranian air strike killed two children in Balochistan's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, while justifying the air strikes on Pakistani soil, said that it was a response to the Jaish al-Adl group's recent deadly attacks on the city of Rask said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos,“None of the nationals of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones”, adding,“The so-called Jaish al-Adl group, which is an Iranian terrorist group, was targeted.”The strike in Pakistan came after Iran also launched attacks in Iraq and Syria against \"anti-Iranian terrorist groups\".\"The group has taken shelter in some parts of Pakistan's Balochistan province,\" he said, adding that \"we've talked with Pakistani officials several times on this matter\".Iran's foreign minister asserted that Tehran respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan but would not \"allow the country's national security to be compromised or played with\".What Pakistan had saidCondemning the strikes, Pakistani caretaker PM Anwar
Haq Kakar met Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of Davos its 'strongest condemnation', Pakistan has called upon the Iranian charge d'affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Iran's attack as an \"unprovoked violation of its airspace\", Pakistan said it“vehemently protest the violation of its sovereignty. It is completely unacceptable and it may have serious consequences\".“Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence,\" it said in a statement the Foreign Office of Pakistan did not mention the location where the casualties took place, it is being reported that the bases were in Balochistan and one of the largest headquarters of the terror group has been targeted agency inputs.
MENAFN17012024007365015876ID1107735249
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.