Manipur's Moreh Remains Tense As Militants Kill 2 Cops, Women Block Road To Imphal Airport

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The death toll in the gunfight between the security personnel and the militants in Moreh town of Manipur climbed to two after one more policeman was shot on Wednesday, January 17, evening. The deceased who were killed by militants in Manipur have been identified as Wangkhem Somorjit (32) and Takhellambam Saileshwore from Lamshang in Imphal West district ambush was reported near Ima Kondong Lairembi Devi temple in Moreh when militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at a temporary police units and commando posts. Militant attacks were also reported Ward No. 7 and Chikim village in Moreh Somorjit was hit by bullets near Ima Kondong Lairembi Devi temple in the morning. He later succumbed to injuries during treatment at Key Location Point (KLP) of Assam Rifles. And Takhellambam Saileshwore was shot dead by militants on Wednesday evening, officials have said Action Committee (JAC) spokesperson L Premchand told reporters that \"the body of the deceased personnel will not be accepted by the family members till the culprits are arrested and brought to justice.\"Two personnel, Constable N Bheem (35) and ASI Sidharth Thokchom (35), injured in the militant attack, were airlifted from Moreh and have been admitted to RIMS in Imphal for treatment in traditional mourning outfits, women protesters blocked the road to Imphal airport. Women sat on the middle of road to prevent all forms of vehicular movement on the route. Also Read | Manipur violence: Four missing after fresh firing in BishnupurIn another development, a large number of Meira Paibis from Imphal's main market of Khwairamband Keithel took out a rally demanding reinforcement of state forces at Moreh. They marched towards the CM's bungalow but were stopped by police, some groups from the Kuki community have claimed that cadres of banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and Arambai Tenggol were moving alongside with Manipur state police commandoes. They claimed the cadres have been burning down schools, other buildings and also targeting the tribal community has been experiencing regular exchanges of fire between security forces and militants over the past few days. The latest firing incident took place just 48 hours after the arrest of two suspects involved in the killing of Moreh SDPO.(With agency inputs)

MENAFN17012024007365015876ID1107735243