Will Arvind Kejriwal Ignore ED Summons For 4Th Time In Delhi Excise Policy Case?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to skip the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in the excise policy case yet again as he is scheduled to leave for Goa to take stock of the Aam Aadmi Party's preparation for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case for the 4th time which the chief minister has termed as“illegal”. Arvind Kejriwal has earlier ignored ED summons for three times Kejriwal said here he will do whatever needs to be done as per law. Sources in the AAP and the Delhi government have told PTI that he is unlikely to appear before the agency as he is scheduled to leave for Goa on a three-day tour Kejriwal was earlier supposed to leave for Goa on January 11 but postponed it to oversee Delhi's preparation for the Republic Day. Arvind Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time and asked to appear before the agency on January 18. However, he is yet again likely to skip the ED summons in the day, Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had echoed similar views.“He is clear that whatever he will do he will do in accordance with the law and the advice of the legal counsel,” Saurabh Bharadwaj Kejriwal earlier skipped ED summons on January 3, citing Rajya Sabha polls and Republic Day preparations. Earlier, the Delhi chief minister was asked to appear on November 2 and December 21, 2023, but skipped the summons AAP government has termed the summons as“illegal” and alleged that it was a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA to“arrest” Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED in the case. The agency has said that the accused were in touch with him regarding the preparation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

