Pakistan Retaliates, Attacks Baluch Separatist Camps In Iran, Day After Warning 'Consequences' | Video

- Live Mint) "Retaliating to Iranian airstrikes on two bases belonging to the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group inside Pakistani territory, Islamabad has launched airstrikes in the neighbouring Iran. According to the local reports, Pakistan Air Force has conducted airstrikes on Baluch separatist camps inside Iran airstrikes by Pakistani Army came a day after Iran claimed that it targeted Jaish al-Adl terrorist headquarter in Balochistan, that allegedly claimed lives of two children and wounded two others explosions were heard early Thursday in Iran's restive southeastern region two days after Iran carried out strikes against \"terrorist targets\" in Pakistan.\"Several explosions have been heard in several areas around the city of Saravan,\" the official IRNA news agency said, quoting an official in Sistan-Baluchistan province where the city is located.
