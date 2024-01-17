Vaishno Devi to Kashi Vishwanth: 7 temples you must visit atleast once

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the spiritual tapestry of India through its iconic temples. From the divine heights of Vaishno Devi to the intricate marvels of Ranakpur Jain Temple, this journey encompasses diverse religious and architectural wonders, each narrating tales of devotion and cultural richness

Embark on a spiritual odyssey through India's iconic temples. From the sacred heights of Vaishno Devi to the ornate marvels of Ranakpur

Located in the Trikuta Mountains, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi. Pilgrims often embark on a challenging trek to reach the cave shrine

Ranakpur Jain Temple is dedicated to Tirthankara Adinatha. The temple complex is famous for its intricate carvings and 1,444 uniquely designed marble pillars

Situated on the banks of the Ganges River, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is one of the most revered Hindu temples

Known for its annual Rath Yatra, the Jagannath Temple is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, his sister Subhadra, and his brother Balabhadra

This temple is dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi and her consort Lord Sundareswarar. It is renowned for its intricate architecture, vibrant sculptures

A relatively modern temple, Akshardham is a stunning complex dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan. The temple showcases traditional Indian art, culture

This temple, dedicated to Lord Ranganatha, is one of the largest functioning Hindu temples in the world. It is located on an island formed by the two branches of the Cauvery River