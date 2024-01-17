               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vaishno Devi To Kashi Vishwanth: 7 Temples You Must Visit Atleast Once


1/17/2024 11:05:38 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the spiritual tapestry of India through its iconic temples. From the divine heights of Vaishno Devi to the intricate marvels of Ranakpur Jain Temple, this journey encompasses diverse religious and architectural wonders, each narrating tales of devotion and cultural richness

Vaishno Devi to Kashi Vishwanth: 7 temples you must visit atleast once

Embark on a spiritual odyssey through India's iconic temples. From the sacred heights of Vaishno Devi to the ornate marvels of Ranakpur

Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu and Kashmir

Located in the Trikuta Mountains, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi. Pilgrims often embark on a challenging trek to reach the cave shrine

Ranakpur Jain Temple, Rajasthan

Ranakpur Jain Temple is dedicated to Tirthankara Adinatha. The temple complex is famous for its intricate carvings and 1,444 uniquely designed marble pillars

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Situated on the banks of the Ganges River, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is one of the most revered Hindu temples

Jagannath Temple, Puri, Odisha

Known for its annual Rath Yatra, the Jagannath Temple is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, his sister Subhadra, and his brother Balabhadra

Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

This temple is dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi and her consort Lord Sundareswarar. It is renowned for its intricate architecture, vibrant sculptures

Akshardham Temple, Delhi

A relatively modern temple, Akshardham is a stunning complex dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan. The temple showcases traditional Indian art, culture

Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Srirangam, Tamil Nadu

This temple, dedicated to Lord Ranganatha, is one of the largest functioning Hindu temples in the world. It is located on an island formed by the two branches of the Cauvery River

MENAFN17012024007385015968ID1107735230

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search