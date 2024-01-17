AUS Vs WI, 1St Test: From Security Guard To Smith's Wicket On 1St Ball - Debutant Shamar Joseph Stuns Fans

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shamar Joseph, the West Indies fast bowler, has transcended his humble beginnings as a security guard to realise his dream on the cricket field, making a stellar start to his Test career. In the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, Joseph, with just five first-class matches to his name, achieved a remarkable feat by dismissing Steven Smith with his inaugural ball.

During the opening day in Adelaide, Joseph had already left an impact by contributing 36 runs in a last-wicket partnership of 55 with Kemar Roach. However, it was in the ninth over of Australia's innings that he etched his name in cricket history. Delivering a well-pitched ball outside off, Joseph induced Smith, who was opening for the first time in Tests, to play, resulting in a thick edge expertly caught at third slip.

This accomplishment makes Joseph the 23rd bowler to claim a wicket with his first ball in men's Tests, only the second West Indian to achieve this after Tyrell Johnson in 1939. Another member of this exclusive club, Nathan Lyon, who struck with his first delivery on debut against Sri Lanka in 2011, is also participating in this Test.

Hailing from the small village of Baracara in Guyana, Joseph was one of three debutants in the West Indies' side, along with Kavem Hodge and Justin Greaves. His impactful performances during West Indies A's tour of South Africa last year, where he secured 12 wickets, had already caught the attention, with Ian Bishop expressing high hopes for him due to his attitude and physical capabilities, as revealed before the Australia series on ESPNcricinfo.

